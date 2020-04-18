2 militants killed in Kishtwar: Police

Jammu: Government forces on Friday killed two militants who attacked a special police officer and critically injured another in Kishtwar district early this week, officials said.

On Monday, the militants attacked the SPOs with axes in Tander village and escaped into the jungle with their service rifles. The police and the Army had been on their trail since and located them on Friday.

Jammu Zone IGP Mukesh Singh said the militants were killed after a gunbattle.

They have been identified as local residents Ashiq Hussain, a rape accused who was released on bail from Kishtwar Central Jail three weeks ago, and Basharat Hussain.

They are believed to have joined the militant ranks and carried out the attack to lay their hands on the weapons.

This was the first attack in Kishtwar district this year.

Kishtwar has been rocked by a series of attacks since November 2018, when it saw its first attack in over a decade. That month, senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed outside their home in Kishtwar town.

In April last year, RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his SO were killed inside the district hospital.

In September last year, forces achieved a major breakthrough against militants active in the district and killed three militants, including the most wanted Osama Bin Javed in an encounter in Ramban when they were trying to escape an offensive which saw dozens of Hizbul Mujahideen members and overground workers arrested and their hideouts busted.

The militants also struck on two more occasions last year and decamped with service rifles of two policemen. PTI

