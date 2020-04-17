Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to fresh snowfall

Sonamarg: The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Leh highway has been closed for the vehicular traffic after the area received fresh snowfall at the Zojila pass in the Kashmir Valley, officials said on Friday.

A Border Roads Organisation official said the Zojila pass is being experiencing a fresh spell of moderate snowfall over the past few days.

The bad weather conditions and the continuous triggering of avalanches and landslides at some places has forced the closure of the highway on Thursday, he said.

Captain Subham Sood of the Project Beacon said the area witnessed intermittent spell of snow during the past few days which was still going on.

Almost three-four inch snow has been recorded at Zojilla top, at 11,700 feet above the sea level, he said, adding a number of avalanches were triggered at various places including two at Diyal slide.

“The BRO personnel are on the job to clear the slide as early as possible despite the bad weather conditions. Some avalanches have already been cleared at Paghal Nallah and other places at the Zojilla top,” Sood said.