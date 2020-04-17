Opening of annual Darbar in Srinagar deferred till June 15

Srinagar: Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and the extension in the all India lockdown till May 3, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday deferred the opening of Annual Darbar in Srinagar till June 15.

The civil Secretariat Srinagar was scheduled to open on May 4.

However, an order issued by the General Administration Department said that in view of the extension of all India lockdown and the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the formal opening of Darbar in Srinagar will take place on June 15 now.

It said that the opening of the Srinagar civil Secretariat on May 4 as decided by the government in April 10 may affect COVID-19 control efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Civil Secretariat Srinagar, the order said, shall start “partial functioning on May 4 with a staff on ” as is where is basis” already directed by the government in the previous order.

It said that such an arrangement will again be reviewed on June 15 “or earlier, when a clear picture on extent and spread of COVID-19 emerges”.

