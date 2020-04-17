MeT predicts rains, snow in Kashmir

SRINAGAR:The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast light to moderate rains for plains and light snowfall for the upper reaches of the Kashmir valley for the next 24 hours.

Deputy Director of the Met Centre Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad told the Kashmir Reader that the said weather conditions were expected to prevail from Friday afternoon till Saturday late afternoon.

The day temperature during this time will also decrease, he said adding the weather was expected to improve from Saturday late afternoon.

Srinagar recorded a maximum day temperature of 19.8 degrees celsius on Friday while the minimum temperature for last night settled at 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, on the Srinagar- Jammu highway, authorities allowed a one way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar on Friday.

Superintendent of Traffic Police Rural Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Mir told Kashmir Reader that only the vehicles carrying essential commodities have been allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on the highway.