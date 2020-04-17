J&K’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 5 as 70-year old Sopore man succumbs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported fifth death related to novel Coronavirus on Friday after an elderly man from north Kashmir’s Sopore breathed his last at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina this morning after tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina, Dr Shifa Deva told Kashmir Reader that 70-year-old patient from Sopore had many comorbities including Diabetes, Hypertension and COPD which aggrevated his condition.

She said the patient was received from GMC Baramulla after his samples tested positive for the new virus at SKIMS Soura on April 2.