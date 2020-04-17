J&K High Court orders release of former SMC Dy Mayor on bond

Srinagar: Former Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sheikh Mohammad Imran was released on a temporary bail on Thursday after J&K High Court directed the executive magistrate, Srinagar to ensure release of the detenue after securing bond and necessary sureties to his satisfaction.

The court while directing for temporary release of the detenue asked executive magistrate, Tehsildar, Khanyar to ensure adherence to the provisions of section 107 and 151 of criminal procedure code.

The direction was passed after Advocate Altaf Haqqani submitted before the court that since August 5 last year when the petitioner was arrested, the executive magistrate never asked the petitioner to furnish bail bonds in terms of compliance and adherence to section 107 and 151 of CrPC as has been elaborated and discussed by the Allahabad High Court in 1957.

In the meantime, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while directing for temporary release of the detenue directed Superintendent Central Jail, Srinagar to ensure that he is medically examined with reference to adherence to the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and family welfare, government of India.

Earlier, Sheikh Imran was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case pertaining to alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees from the Jammu and Kashmir Bank. He was admitted to bail by the Anti-corruption court in the case on 19 February, 2020.