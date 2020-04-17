In south Kashmir, 1,150 samples tested in a population of 25 lakh

Shopian: From a population of over 25 lakh, only 1,150 samples have been taken, of which 23 have tested positive, in the region known as south Kashmir.

According to official data, Shopian has reported 14 Covid-19 cases out of a total 307 samples taken, the highest among south Kashmir districts. The numbers are followed by district Kulgam, which has five positive cases out of 170 samples taken. Kulgam has a population of more than 4 lakh.

Chief Medical Officer Anantnag Dr Fayaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that 230 samples have been taken in the district for tests, so far, and two persons have been found to be positive. District Anantnag has a population of about 10 lakh, the highest in south Kashmir districts.

Thousands of people, though, have been home quarantined or at accommodations designated by the government in south Kashmir. According to the statistics, 460 tests have been done here per million of population.

Medical Superintendent of district hospital (DH) Pulwama, Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir, told Kashmir Reader that 443 samples were taken from the district of which two were found positive. A third positive patient was already admitted at Srinagar hospital and his test was done there.

Earlier, the sample collection and admission of patients from district Shopian was being done at DH Pulwama, but the sample collection and admitting of patients started a week ago in DH Shopian.

Media reports which said that a consignment of 5,000 testing kits meant for Kashmir division were mysteriously directed to Jammu has increased the panic among people.

Chief Medical Officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh, said that among 14 positive patients from the district, two have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. He said that a total 307 samples have been taken for tests from the district so far.