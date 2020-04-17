J&K to initiate Rapid anti-body testing: Div Com

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Thursday informed that J&K will be among the few states across the country to initiate Rapid Anti-Body testing in Red Zones soon.

He informed that Health institutions of Kashmir will start 1000 COVID-19 testing per day, shortly, an official spokesperson said.

The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review containment policy measures in Red Zones.

The meeting was informed that till date, 80 Red Zones were identified in Kashmir Division and that such areas will remain red zones up to 42 days, unless no new positive case of COVID-19 is detected. If any new case is detected in these areas, then from that date, the area will again remains a red zone for another 42 days.

The Divisional Commissioner directed officers to adhere to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Red Zones in letter and Spirit.

He directed concerned to do proper sanitation and fumigation in these areas on regular basis. The charger officers have been already nominated for Red Zones. For surveillance, he directed to involve health officials, Asha & Anganwadi workers, PRIs, VLWs, ICDS and Volunteers, it said.

He directed that the Charge Officer will make teams which will conduct door to door surveys in red zone areas as per prescribed format and also maintain Social Distancing norms and the data thus compiled will be submitted to the charge officers.

During survey masks will also be distributed to the local population.

After submitting the data, Rapid Anti-Body testing should be conducted on spot in Red Zone areas as per information. The test will give results instantly whether the person is exposed to the Corona virus or not besides antibodies developed in their body. Officials of Health Department, Volunteers of Red Cross, civil Defence and employees of concerned departments will conduct Rapid Anti-Body testing in red zone areas.

“Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) will create mass awareness regarding SOPs of Red Zone areas besides inform people to download Arogya-setu applications in their mobiles for Information, Education and Communication purposes. Loud Speaker mounted vehicles will also provide information to the habitants of red zones,” it said.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the officers to implement the directions religiously and to work in close coordination against COVID-19 Pandemic.

VC, LAWDA, Vikas Kundal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Directors of Rural Development & Urban Local Bodies, Joint Director Information, Harris Ahmad Handoo, Deputy Director Health Services, Assistant Commissioner (central) Aziz Ahmad Rather and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.