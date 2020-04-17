BPL families to get free ration in Srinagar from tomorrow: DC Srinagar 

SRINAGAR: In view of the prevailing situation with restrictions in place due to outbreak of COVID-19, the BPL families in Srinagar will be provided free food grains as long as the situation persists.

The distribution of food grains for the current month starts tomorrow and will be completed within two weeks, an official handout said.

“Under this initiative around 30 thousand quintals of foodgrains will be distributed free of cost amongst over 1.4 lac BPL families in the district,” it added.

The initiative will benefit just under 6 lac persons who will be provided 5 kilograms of rice per person per month.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar said the initiative is a recognition of the need for support to and an attempt to reach out to impoverished residents of the district.