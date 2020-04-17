2 militants killed in Kishtwar encounter: Police

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with government forces in Dachan area ofJammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on Friday, police said.

The official Twitter handle of IGP Jammu tweeted this afternoon that police, army and the CRPF had been deployed at the terrain in Dachan after a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Two weapons had been recovered from the killed militants, it said.

