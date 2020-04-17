14 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kashmir take J&K tally to 328

Srinagar: Fourteen more COVID-19 cases were detected in Kashmir valley on Friday taking the J&K tally of cases to 328.

The new reported cases, as per officials, comprise 9 from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, 2 from neighboring Kupwara and 3 from south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A government handout said that 42 patients- 29 in Kashmir and 13 in Jamming have recovered from the disease so far.

There have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths in J&K so far including four from Kashmir valley.

Among the dead includes an elderly man from north Kashmir’s Sopore who succumbed ti the disease at SKIMS Bemina on Friday morning.

