With ‘micro ATM’ in his van, Hajin youth goes around delivering cash at the doorstep

Hajin (Bandipora): A good samaritan in Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district is delivering cash at people’s doorsteps so that they do not face any financial issues due to the lockdown.

Normal life has been particularly hard in this north Kashmir township since a spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases from the area was reported.

While majority of the local residents have opted to stay indoors to avoid infection, Ishfaq Hameed, a 31-year-old youth from Hajin, has started going door to door with a micro ATM machine provided to him by the local bank.

Ishfaq used to run a Khidmat centre in Hajin market. The workers’ association of the Khidmat centre was on protest before the lockdown in Kashmir began.

In view of the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the valley, the association has put its protest on hold for now.

Since April 5, Ishfaq is using his own van to carry the ATM machine door to door to facilitate cash withdrawal for local people, he told Kashmir Reader.

Ishfaq said he had obtained permission from both the civil and police administration to undertake this job.

Ishfaq said the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hajin had offered every possible help.

He said he has been getting frequent phone calls from locals who are in need of cash and he ensures that there is no delay in reaching them.

The service, he said, will remain available 24×7 for people during the ongoing lockdown.

“People just need to dial my number, and I will be at their doorstep,” he said.

Besides Hajin township, Ishfaq has been delivering cash to people in Chindergeera, Gundjagir, Shahgund, and Madwan areas, he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the local bank for providing him a personal protective equipment (PPE) kit to prevent infection.

Ishfaq said he was happy that the Almighty had chosen him to help people amid the lockdown.

Locals of the area were full of praise for Ishfaq. Waseem Majazi, a resident of Hajin, called Ishfaq’s efforts “amazing.”

“His door to door ATM service is proving to be a boon for people. The guy deserves a standing ovation,” Majazi said.

Another local, Riyaz Ahmad, said that half the credit for a successful lockdown should go to Ishfaq.

“He has put his own life at risk to keep the cash withdrawal facility available to us. It is highly appreciable and he should be rewarded for this,” Riyaz said.