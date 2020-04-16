Pharmacist suspended for refusing to serve food at Kupwara Hospital’s quarantine center

Srinagar:A pharmacist working with the ISM Department in Kupwara district has been suspended on Thursday after he refused to serve food at a quarantine center.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara reads that Shabir Ahmad Lone, Pharmacist (ISM) department has refused to serve food to the inmates at a quarantine center setup in SDH Kupwara which caused inconvenience to them.

“The non-compliance of orders by the official qualifies to misconduct and is unbecoming of government employee,” it says.

“The attitude shown by the official during the notified disaster of Covid-19 deserve punitive action under law,” the order adds.

However, the said pharmacist clearly confronted the order saying he was neither asked to serve the food nor he is appointed for the same.

“How can I leave my job and serve food?” the aggrieved pharmacist questioned.

“I was posted in the quarantine center to look after the medicinal and other needs of the inmates,” he told Kashmir Reader.

