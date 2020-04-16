KPC sets up fund for journalists

Srinagar: Kashmir Press Club (KPC) Wednesday announced creation of a relief fund for media persons operating in Kashmir.

The KPC in a statement issued here said that the coronavirus outbreak is ripping apart economies and shattering businesses, creating a deep stress for the media industry as well.

“Some of our fraternity members may be in dire financial need during the ongoing crisis. As such, KPC is raising a fund for this purpose,” the media body said.

“We will try to help our associates with an amount for basic sustenance. As a first step KPC management has decided to dedicate Rs 1 lakh from its account for this welfare fund,” the KPC statement informed.

“We are also raising an appeal for donations within the journalist community of Kashmir to help build this as a corpus fund to deal with this situation. Journalists, newspaper owners and those associated with the trade can donate even an amount as small as Rs 100 to this cause. This fund would be at the disposal of all the journalists of Kashmir, irrespective of fact that whether he is a KPC member or not,” the statement added.

It said before disbursal, the KPC management committee would be well within its rights to scrutinize the requests before taking a final call.

“As a basic rule, only those members would be eligible to draw from the fund who have no source of income during this pandemic period or are facing serious hardships to sustain themselves or their dependents. The token amount (Rs. 3000/month during pandemic period) would be a kind of sustenance allowance. But before the amount is disbursed to non-member journalists, two bonafide members of the KPC should recommend his/her name,” the statement informed.

“No names will be shared to maintain confidentiality and uphold the dignity of our brethren in need,” the statement said.

The KPC directed all those who need to avail the fund to get in touch with KPC President Shuja ul Haq, Vice President Moazum Mohammad, General Secretary Ishfaq Tantry and Treasurer, Farooq Javed Khan.

“The intending beneficiaries can also register his name with KPC, Manager Sajad Ahmad or KPC, Accounts Officer, Yameen Lankar, the statement added.

Bank details:

Account Name: Kashmiri Press Club Welfare Fund Account No: SB/1112040100003880 IFSC Code: JAKA0POLOVW MICR Code: 190051050 Bank Name: J&K Bank (Polo View), Srinagar J&K