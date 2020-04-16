Kashmir records 14 new cases; Covid tally rises to 314 in J&K

Srinagar: Kashmir has recorded 14 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 314 including four deaths, officials said.

They said no fresh Covid-19 case had been reported from Jammu division on Thursday.

“14 new cases- All from Kashmir Division. Total cases now 314. Jammu Division-54 and Kashmir-260,” tweeted government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal.

As per health officials, the fresh cases include 10 persons from Bandipora, two from Srinagar and one each from Ganderbal and Budgam districts.

They said among the new cases 11 had tested positive for novel Coronavirus at SKIMS Soura and three at Chest Disease hospital.

“The three persons who tested positive for the virus at Chest Diseases Hospital include a father-daughter duo from Srinagar and a policeman from Budgam,” said Dr M Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals.

“They have been undergoing administrative quarantine and now shifted to JLNM Hospital, which is exclusive Covid-19 hospital,” he said.

“The CD Hospital have tested 279 samples of Covid-19 suspects during last 24 hours while 92 samples are under process,” Dr Khan said.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that majority of the positive cases detected at SKIMS Soura are from Bandipora.

“We have tested 114 samples in our virology lab today and 11 of them were detected positive for novel Coronavirus,” he said.

The new cases detected at SKIMS include ten from different villages of Bandipora district including a 10-year-old boy and a 70-year-old woman from Naidkhai area.

“They are related to previously positive patients,” said Dr Jan adding that the remaining case is from Gutlibagh Ganderbal.