J&K police books man who reached home from Maharashtra in truck carrying essential items

Jammu: A man was booked on Thursday for allegedly hiding information about travelling through various coronavirus red zones on his way home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district from Maharashtra, the police said.

Red zones denote those districts where a sizeable number of case has been detected or those places which have been declared hotspots.

On receiving information about the person, Ramgarh police traced the man to his native village Shahzadpur. He had travelled from Maharashtra to Ramgarh in a truck carrying essential commodities, police said.

The man has put in home quarantine with the assistance of the health department, they said.

Despite being knowing that COVID-19 is dangerous to his life and family, the man was negligent and travelled from Maharashtra to Ramgarh, crossing various red zones and hid his travel history, thereby putting at risk the lives of his family members and the public at large, police said.

He negligently and malignantly promoted spreading of the infectious disease, they said.