Implement lockdown strictly till May 3: Cabinet Secretary

JAMMU: The Government of India has asked all states and union territories to continue implementing lockdown restrictions strictly for the extended period till May 3, 2020 as announced by the Prime Minister as an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The Government has decided to provide some relaxations after April 20 in places, where there are no hotspots.

This was stated by the Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, who was interacting with the Chief Secretaries, DGPs and other senior officers of the States/UTs through video conference to discuss the strategy for containment of coronavirus.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr P K Mishra, Health Secretary, Preeti Sudan, Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other Secretaries of concerned Ministries attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subhramanyam, DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh, Financial Commissioner, Health, Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, HUDD, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Planning, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary, Industries, Manoj Dwivedi, Secretary, FCS&CA, Simrandeep Singh participated in the meeting.

Interacting with the officers, the Cabinet Secretary said that it is very important for all of us to continue putting in serious efforts as we are doing since announcement of nationwide lockdown on March 25 to tackle the spread of virus. He directed the Chief Secretaries to closely monitor the situation in their respective States/UTs especially in the identified hot spots.

“Cabinet Secretary asked the states/UTs to adopt strategic approach in the containment zones to contain the disease within a defined area by making it no movement zone, early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas,” an official spokesperson said.

He stressed for passing on clear instructions to the Deputy Commissioners and then further to the field functionaries to ensure the implementation of lockdown restrictions on ground and allowing only those activities which are notified by the government under NDMA Act time to time. “Chief Secretaries and DGPs need to convene meetings with DCs and police officers at district level to strictly follow the lockdown directions in letter and spirit,” the Cabinet Secretary added.

Gauba said that to mitigate hardship to the people, GoI has decided to allow some additional activities to take place from April 20, for which the States/UTs have to put in place preparatory arrangements with regard to social distancing in work places. He said that the consolidated revised guidelines have been issued and strict implementations of the same are required from all the States and UTs. However, the States/UTs can impose tougher measures.

The activities allowed under the guidelines shall not be permitted in the containment zones and there will be strict perimeter control in the area of the containment zones to ensure that there is no unchecked inward/outward movement of people except for maintaining essential services, he added.

Referring to rural economy, the Cabinet Secretary said that the States/UTs have to ensure that all agricultural and horticultural activities to remain functional in a controlled manner.

Health Ministry also made a brief presentation on containment strategy and measures need to be taken in the Red Zones.

While briefing the Cabinet Secretary about the present situation in J&K and the corona control efforts, Chief Secretary BVR Subhramanyam said that J&K is following the directions in toto of GoI and strict restrictions are being implemented.

“All Red Zones that have been declared in different districts of J&K are being closely monitored as per the devised strategy,” the Chief Secretary said adding that every necessary measure is being taken to stop further spread of coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir.