Expecting mothers in Srinagar to get special support from administration

SRINAGAR:In another instance of providing support to citizens as required in these times the Srinagar administration has put in place a mechanism under which expecting mothers will be provided requisite support before and after their deliveries.

Under the initiative pregnant ladies will be provided required medical support and carried to maternity facilities on the date of their deliveries.

Having taken details of pregnant ladies in the district from the Office of the Integrated Child Development Services or ICDS Srinagar the District Disaster Management Authority or DDMA Srinagar has made a thorough plan to ensure all such women are provided this support for as long as required.

In addition to providing ambulance service on the dates of deliveries this support mechanism also includes provision of multi-item kits to expecting moms before their expected deliveries.

The latter will include clothing and other requisite items for mothers and items of nutrition and care for newborns. The DDMA in association with the ICDS is preparing thousands of kits with these items to be provided to all such women.

Expecting mothers can call the Srinagar COVID-19 Call Centre at 6006333308 to place a demand for ambulance service for carriage to maternity facilities on the date of their deliveries or during emergencies.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who is also the Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar said the administration understands that expecting mothers among others need special support in the prevailing situation adding that this initiative is an instance of that and a humble attempt at that.

It is notable that the district administration has also put in place a mechanism for providing similar support to those suffering from different kinds of critical ailments. Hundreds of demands in this regard have been registered and each one is being provided requisite support.

These among other initiatives have been taken in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions having been put in place in an effort to contain spread of this disease in the district.