Brick kilns to resume functioning in Jammu

JAMMU: Brick kilns will resume operations in Jammu as Lt Governor G C Murmu gave orders of easing out lockdown restrictions in the division, except in areas declared as red zones’, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came a day after the administration constituted a committee for resumption of commercial and industrial activities in a controlled manner in J&K. Brick kilns be allowed to function and owners of these kilns be directed to strictly observe the protocols like social distancing for labourers etc, working in these kilns, Additional Secretary to Lt Governor, Rakesh Magotra said in a letter to Jammu divisional commissioner.

He said since the Centre has extended the lockdown up to May 3, the administration has to ensure hassle-free supply and distribution of commodities of daily need to the public at large.

