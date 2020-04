Baramulla: Police on Thursday recovered body of a person in Seelo village of north Kashmir’s Sopore.

Official sources said that police received a call from locals who spotted a body floating in a stream at Pohroo. The body was shifted by police to Sopore hospital for investigations and identification.

Later, the deceased person was identified as Firdous Ahmad Najar son of Ali Mohammad Najar of Wadoora. The cause was death was known yet and investigations are on, police said.