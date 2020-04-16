8 recover from COVID-19 at SKIMS, discharged

Srinagar: Eight COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura in the last three days after “successful” treatment, government said on Thursday.

“Amidst all the concern and worry about new cases, good news too. SKIMS discharges 8 patients after successfull treatment- all in last 3 days,” Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Kansal also congratulated the hospital authorities for the latest recuperations.

Kashmir valley reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the J&K tally of cases to 314.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print