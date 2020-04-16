25 test negative for COVID-19 in Budgam

Srinagar: Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, 25 persons have tested negative for the disease in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“God is kind to us. Twenty five fresh samples taken are negative for Coronavirus, ” Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai wrote on twitter on Thursday.

Ganai urged people of the district to confine themselves inside their houses in order to break the transmission chain of the virus.

Earlier in the day, a cop reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 in the central Kashmir district.

