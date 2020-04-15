Srinagar Mayor to write to PM about harassment of SMC workers by police

Srinagar: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu has decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting beating of Srinagar Municipal Corporation workers at the hands of of J&K police.

The Mayor shared a video showing policemen stopping a car and beating its inmates, he claimed were SMC workers.

Mattu tweeted that there had been “multiple instances of sanitation workers being brutally beaten by policemen in Srinagar”.

“Are you talking municipality to us. Will beat you so much that the municipality will come to pick you up, ” a cop can be heard telling one of the youth.

Another policeman is also seen beating the second youth with his stick while he tries to get in the car.

Mattu said that he had taken up the matter with SSP Srinagar and also shared the video clip with him.

The SMC employees, he said, were “singled out, thrashed, abused – as if for entertainment” during the current lockdown.

He said he will write to the Indian Prime Minister and also Chief Secretary J&K to seek appropriate action into the matter.

