Helpline set up for grievance redressal in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The government on Tuesday established a dedicated helpline/helpdesk which will look after all the issues, grievances, complaints and other matters related to COVID-19 in Kashmir.

The facility was set up on the directions of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, in his office which will address all the COVID-19 related matters on priority, an official spokeperson said.

Two officers, Syed Farooq Ahmad (7006776586) and Anil Gupta (9797776541), have been detailed for the helpline/helpdesk which can be reached at 0191-2549353 or covidcarekashmir@gmail.com

The helpline/helpdesk can also be approached for redressal of administrative, collaborative and coordination matters by all the concerned, it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print