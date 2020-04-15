Govt issues fresh guidelines for lockdown , bars all public activities to check COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: Fresh guidelines were issued by the government on Wednesday for enforcing the second phase of the coronavirus lockdown, with the Union home ministry barring all kinds of public transport and prohibiting opening of public places during this period.

Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue will be prohibited till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines said.

Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended till this time, it said.

Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will also be shut till May 3, the new lockdown period declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3, it said.

The nation-wide lockdown is aimed to contain the spread of the pandemic that has killed over 370 people and infected over 11,000 in the country.