FSSAI extends renewal date of food license, registration of FBOs to June 30 Annual, half yearly returns date extended to July 31

SRINAGAR: In a much needed respite to the Food Business operators operating in of J&K, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has extended the renewal date of food license, registration and filling of annual, half yearly returns to 30th June 2020 and 31th July 2020 respectively.

The notice issued from the office of Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) read that FSSAI has taken the step considering the restrictions on the public movement due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in view of the difficulties being faced by Food Business Operators (FBO) in filing the renewal applications due to interruption of internet facility.

It read that as per the order issued by the FSSAI on 13th April 2020, all the stakeholders, in the Union Territory of J&K, associated with manufacturing, processing, distribution and sale of food products, articles, whose period of validity of license, registration has expired or is expiring during the period of 1st August 2019 to 31st May 2020, can file applications for renewal of license, registration till 30th June 2020 without any late fee and their license, registration, in the interim period, shall be deemed to be valid.

Further, the notice read that the timeline for submission of annual returns for FY- 2019-2020 and half yearly return for October 2019 to March 2020, by licensed FBOs associated with manufacturing/processing including re-labellers, re-packers and importers, has also been extended till 31st July 2020

