FCS&CA Kashmir appeals public not to pay extra for rice, flour

SRINAGAR: The Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir on Wednesday appealed consumers not to pay anything extra for the items bought from Ration Ghats or Fair Price shops.

According to FCS&CA, the price of Rice under NFSA is Rs 3/Kg for AAY and PHH categories and Rs 15/kg for NPHH category. Likewise, Rs 15 for J&KFES and Rs 23/kg for OMSS categories.

Similarly, the price of Wheat Flour (Atta) is Rs 3/Kg for AAY and PHH, and Rs 13/kg for NPHH consumers under NFSA.

