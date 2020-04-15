Edu institutions in J&K to remain closed

Srinagar: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, the J&K government said that educational institutions will continue to remain closed for now.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted on Tuesday evening that schools, colleges and universities will continue to remain closed for now.

He, however, did not specify the particular date for opening of the institutions saying that details in this regard will follow in coming days.

The J&K government had earlier ordered closure of educational institutions up to March 31 and later extended the closure after all-India lockdown.

