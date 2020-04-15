PSA detention of 41 J&K residents lodged in UP jails revoked

Srinagar: The J&K government has revoked Public Safety Act detention of 41 persons lodged several jails of Uttar Pradesh.

On the eve of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, the government launched a major crackdown arresting above 5,000 people including three former chief minister, politicians, lawyers and trade union leaders. While many have been gradually released including two former chief ministers but dozens still remain behind bars including J&K Bar Association President Mian Qayoom.

Quoting sources, a local news agency KNO reported that that PSA detention orders of 41 persons languishing in different jails of Uttar Pradesh were revoked today morning.

The PSA allows detention of a person without trial up to two years.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the government set up high powered panel to decide about the release of prisoners. They move was aimed at de-congesting the jails following the spread of the virus. The J&K High Court on April 12 had called for a report from the government about release of prisoners in accordance with directions of a High Powered Committee.

The direction was passed after a report dated 8th April was filed by VK Singh, Director General (Prisons), informing the court that the High Powered Committee appointed pursuant to the directions of Supreme Court of India had directed all Jail Superintendents to take action in terms of its recommendations. Sixty-three prisoners, including 22 who were arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA), were released to decongest jails across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, sanction for parole has been granted to 19 persons.

With today’s order, a total of 140 PSA detention orders including 36 on Monday have been revoked.