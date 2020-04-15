Amid COVID-19 lockdown, J&K govt to cash transfer cost of uniforms to 15 lakh students

Srinagar: With schools shut and manual distribution of government of India sponsored uniforms among students out of place, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to credit the equivalent amount directly to the beneficiaries.

Principal Secretary School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon tweeted that under the prevailing lockdown, it was “virtually impossible to stitch and distribute uniforms” to 15 lakh students, the estimated number of beneficiaries for the uniforms.

Instead, the amount will be credited to the students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Samoon said.

The uniforms are provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to elementary school student at the rate of Rs 300 per student.

Samoon hoped that the department will provide stitched uniforms to students from next year provided the government of India raises the present unit cost celing of the uniforms.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print