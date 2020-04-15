6-year-old girl, mother-daughter duo among 22 new Covid cases in J&K 

Srinagar: Kashmir witnesses another jump in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after 18 more persons were tested for the novel Coronavirus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 300 with four deaths.

According to officials, Jammu also reported four new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday who have tested positive at the VRDL lab of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu.

“22 new cases reported from J&K today. Jammu-4 Kashmir -18. All contacts of positive cases. Total number of positive cases now 300 Jammu-54 and Kashmir-246,” tweeted government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal.

As per health officials, the fresh cases include eight persons from Ganderbal and two from Kupwara while the remaining five are either from Baramulla or Bandipora districts.

“Of 22 new cases 15 tested positive for novel Coronavirus at SKIMS Soura and three at Chest Disease hospital,” said a senior doctor.

The three persons who tested positive for virus at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar belong to Tengpora and Safa Kadal localities of Srinagar. They have been undergoing administrative quarantine and now shifted to JLNM Hospital, which is exclusive Covid-19 hospital.

“One of them is a six-year-old girl and a mother-daughter duo. All are related to two previously positive patients who are admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital,” said Dr Bilqees Shah, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at JLNM Hospital.

The mother-daughter duo has contact history with an elderly woman from Chattabal, who neither has travel history nor any contact history.

“We are yet to ascertain how the woman got infected,” Dr Shah said.

Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at SKIMS Dr G H Yatoo told Kashmir Reader that majority of the positive cases detected at SKIMS Soura are from Ganderbal.

“We have tested 344 samples in our virology lab today and 15 of them were detected positive for novel Coronavirus,” he said.

Dr M Salim Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar and associated hospital said that three of the fresh cases have tested positive in VRDL lab of the college presently running at CD Hospital, which is one of the exclusive Covid-19 hospitals.

“The fresh cases have been detected positive out of 46 samples tested during 24 hours while 21 were found negative,” he said.