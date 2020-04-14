VC BGSBU reviews online academic activities with faculty, students

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshha University, Prof Javed Musarrat Tuesday held an online video meeting with Deans and Heads of various Departments to review the online academic

activities taken up by the university in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

A varsity statement said that it was the second time in the month that the Vice Chancellor met with

senior faculty members to ensure that the students continue their academic activities amid the lockdown.

During the meeting the Vice Chancellor urged upon the Heads of various Departments to ensure that the students are updated in best possible ways and regular classes are being conducted on various online platforms in order to complete the on-going courses.

The Vice Chancellor asked the

faculty members to remain available to the students and help them in all possible ways. He said that in order to ensure the success of online mode of teaching and learning, the teachers and students needed to be in

sync and ensure that the lectures and study materials are being accessed on regular basis.

Prof Musarrat said that the university will conduct the end- semester examinations after analysing the

situation once the lockdown period was over to ensure that the outgoing students can take up a job or proceed for higher studies. Prof Musarrat hoped the administration will weather the unprecedented crisis by displaying consummate

resolve and determination.

Those who were present in the meeting included Prof Iqbal Parwez , Dean

Academic Affairs, Dean , School of Engineering, Dean, School of Management Studies, Media Advisor

and Heads of various department.

Earlier in the day, the Vice Chancellor held another online meeting with representatives of the student council.

Talking to the students, Prof Musarrat said that all necessary measures shall be taken up to save the precious academic year of the students.

He said that University is doing everything it can by offering study material, online orientation and other measures to minimise the impact on your studies.

The VC also addressed various concerns of the students regarding course completion, mid-semester tests end semester examination.

On the occasion, the VC told the students that the health and safety of the students is of paramount importance for the University. He advised the students to strictly

follow the health advisories issued by government agencies from time to time for their own safety and

for the safety of their entire kith and kin.

The Vice chancellor advised the students to make best use of

their time, gain as maximum knowledge as they can and ensure that no one sleeps hungry in their

neighbourhood.

