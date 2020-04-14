Take measures to sanitise offices in Srinagar: DGP to officers during Darbar Move review

Jammu: The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh Tuesday chaired a high level meeting with the officers of different wings to finalize the arrangements and preparedness regarding the annual Darbar Move-2020 at Police Headquarters.

The meeting comes in view of the recent government order to open the Srinagar Civil Secretariat on May 4.

According to a police press release, the Tuesday’s meeting was attended by the ADGs S J M Gillani, A G Mir, IGPs Dr S D Singh Jamwal, T. Namgyal, M. K. Sinha, Gareeb Dass, Alok Kumar, DPT J&K Nasir Ahmad, AIs of PHQ and gazetted officers from all Police wings.

On the occasion, the DGP directed all wings of J&K Police who are supposed to open their offices in the annual darbar move in the summer capital of Union Territory to prepare a list of officers and officials who will move to Srinagar.

He also directed the officers to take all the precautionary measures in sanitizing and decontaminating the office buildings at Srinagar in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhe DGP also passed directions for advance accommodation for the employees in accordance with the health protocols.

He said in view of COVID -19 all the move employees will be accommodated in the Srinagar city alone in view of the advisories issued in this regard.

The DGP directed the officers of different police wings to prepare a list of move employees and share it with the PHQ so that formal orders are issued accordingly.

He directed the officers to prepare for the functioning of offices at Jammu and Srinagar both simultaneously as directed by the government till further orders.

During the meeting the DGP also reviewed the health safety measures being adopted by the Police personnel performing duties on ground.

He said that adequate masks, sanitizers and protective gears are available with all wings of Police.

The DGP also appreciated the role of J&K Police welfare centres and other units in fabricating these articles in large numbers.

During the meeting the officers gave briefing about the preparations made and precautions taken by their wings and units with regard to annual darbar move and COVID-19 pandemic in their respective wings and offices.