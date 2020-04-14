SMC sanitation workers ask for better wages

Srinagar: The sanitation workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) tasked with cleaning and spraying the city have requested the authorities to increase their wages.

The sanitation workers said they are paid Rs 7,250 as monthly wages which is not sufficient.

“Before the Covid-19 lockdown, we carried out sanitation in different areas by rotation over the week, but now as per the orders we have to do so on daily basis,” said a group of sanitations workers.

“We are risking our lives, so we want the department to provide us some incentive. We are also doing extra work for which we should be paid,” they added.

Ward officers of different areas said that the sanitation workers, inspectors, and supervisors must be provided with some extra benefits.

“Although permanent employees are getting good salary but these sanitation workers get a mere 7250 rupees, which is not sufficient. They work day and night so that common people don’t face any problem during this tough time,” a ward officer said.

“We must give them some incentives as appreciation of their work,” he added.

SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu had announced on Thursday that every sanitation worker will be covered under a health insurance cover of up to Rs 50 lakh.

In a tweet, Mattu said, “Glad to announce that every SMC sanitation worker will now be covered under a health insurance cover with a limit of up to 50 lakh rupees per employee. They deserve this and more, and we are committed to their welfare.”

Senior officials in the SMC said that there is as yet no plan of paying extra wages to the sanitation workers.