Recovered patients as normal as others: Dr Naveed Shah

SRINAGAR: Kashmir’s leading pulmonologist and head of Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah on Monday said that Srinagar will soon move into the stage of discharging recovered Covid-19 patients and it was important for people to understand that these persons were now as normal as others.

He said while it is understandable that people are scared of this disease and one must take all precautions as required, it is equally important to understand that those who had it but have now recovered are just as free from it as others who don’t have it.

Dr Shah said the stigma that has been attached to someone affected with this infection is uncalled for. He said there is no risk of transmission after a patient has recovered and has tested negative for the viral load. However, as a precaution, the recovered person must remain under quarantine for the required period after discharge from hospital, Dr Shah said.

The doctor said that all recovered persons should keep themselves isolated from others until their home quarantine, following hospital release, has completed. He added that relatives and friends should also not visit them until their quarantine period is complete.

