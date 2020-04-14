PM likely to talk of lockdown extension in his address today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020,” the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice – on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a ‘janta curfew’ on March 22, a Sunday.

PTI

