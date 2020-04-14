People return home in Kupwara after day of intense shelling

Kupwara: People who had shifted to safer places or had gone to nearby hamlets returned to their homes along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district on Monday morning, though a few people are still at their friends and relatives’ places.

The three civilians killed due to cross-border shelling in Kupwara on Sunday afternoon were buried late Sunday night by family members and locals. A woman in Chokibal area and a little in Tumna village were among the killed when shells fired from across the Line of Control hit civilian areas. Five persons were injured and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Several domestic animals were killed in the shelling and five residential houses were damaged, locals said.

On Monday, teams of police and the civil administration visited the affected areas and assured locals who had lost property that the administration will help them recoup their losses.

A local resident said that several groups of people visited the affected areas and offered condolences to bereaved families.

Reports said that there is a complete lull in both Keran and Karnah sectors since Sunday evening, though the civilian population is still in fear for their lives and property.