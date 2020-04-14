Natipora family jubilant as minor siblings recover from Covid-19

Srinagar: A family in Natipora area of Srinagar welcomed home on Monday their two little daughters who recovered from Covid-19 after undergoing treatment at JLNM hospital.

The celebration was modest but the happiness of the family knew no bounds after the kids were declared free of Covid-19 on Monday by doctors after 21 days spent in the isolation ward of JLNM hospital.

The girls were the first children tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir. They contracted the infection from their grandfather who had returned from Umrah last month.

As per the hospital staff, the credit for their successful healing goes to their mother, who stayed beside her children in hospital despite the risk of infection.

The mother removed protective gear for the first time today in 21 days, they said.

“I salute their mother as she battled the deadly virus without thinking about herself. She would spend 24 hours with the Covid-19 positive kids,” said Dr Bilquis Shah, Nodal Officer at the hospital.

Dr Shah said that doctors, nurses and the hospital administration helped the mother through the tough time and provided her new protective gear every day.

The family was put in a separate room with an attached washroom, Dr Shah said.

Kashmir Reader spoke to the girls’ mother, who said, “It was an uphill task and emotionally distressing for me.”

She said she kept waking up restlessly in the middle of the night from anxiety about her daughters.

“Allah gas gifted me their life again. I am thankful to Him. I pray that everyone gets well soon like my children,” she said.

According to her, she faced many harsh realities while in the hospital.

“We were treated as if we were criminals in a jail,” she said.

“No doctor or nurse entered our room to check on my kids and me. They would open the door three times a day and just ask for our well-being from a distance despite us wearing protective gear,” she said.

She said she had forgiven them but she won’t forget the harrowing experience at the hospital.

“I had to beg for everything every day,” she said.

Now she has been advised by the doctors to keep the children in quarantine at home so that there is no chance of the infection to recur.

“I have now shifted to my maternal home and my kids are with their father in Natipora,” she said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print