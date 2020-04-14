HC notice to govt on shortage of essentials

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has issued notice to the government on a fresh application related to shortage of essential commodities on account of black marketing and hoarding.

The application, moved by counsels Hanan Momin and Ateeb Kanth, submitted that the availability of essential commodities has become limited in many areas.

It was submitted prices have also gone up significantly since the lockdown was announced.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal after hearing the counsels observed that the government must keep a check on prices and hoarding of essential commodities.

The court issued notice to the government to respond by April 16, the next date of hearing.

The Central government has already asked the states and union territories to invoke a stringent law to punish those indulging in hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities.