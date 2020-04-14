Edu institutions to remain closed for now: J&K govt spokesperson

Srinagar: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, the Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday said that educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted this evening that schools, colleges and universities will continue to remain closed for now.

Kansal however dis not specify the particular date for opening of the institutions.

The J&K government had earlier ordered closure of educational institutions upto March 31with the all India lockdown announced later, only extending their closure.

