Doctors coordination panel demands adequate protective gear, refreshment to healthcare workers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Doctors Coordination Committee on Tuesday demanded adequate protective gear and refreshment for the health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory.

The JKDCC comprises the Kashmir and Jammu Doctors’ associations besides Society of Consultant Doctors, Society of Dental Surgeons JK and Chenab Valley Doctors Association.

The statement quoted President Doctors Association Jammu, Dr Balwinder Singh saying that although it was their professional obligation to serve the patients irrespective of any caste, creed or sex, “but at the same time we want to emphasize that till we are not safe and properly protected by adequate Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) it becomes arduous to deliver to our best of capacity and capability”.

Spokesperson JKDCC, Dr Masood Rashid also said that in the larger interest of public health care, it is imperative that each health care worker must be equipped with adequate personal protective gear while discharging their duties as they may come across asymptomatic and undiagnosed Covid-19 patients, which in turn leads to quarantine of the medical staff dealing with the patient thereby depleting the already existing staff to quarantine.

President Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naik said that health officials were under stress while being at the forefront of fighting the pandemic and demanded that they be provided with quality refreshment.

General.Secretary Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Owais H Dar appealed the administration to provide suitable accommodation along with food and other necessary logistics to all health care workers associated with sampling or surveillance duties.

General Secretary DAJ, Dr Manjeet Singh said that doctors across J&K were ready to serve people during any emergency.

Dr Singh however suggested people to take telephonic consultations by the doctors for minor ailments.

The JKDCC also appealed Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education to look into the matter and sort out the issue so that the morale of each health care worker is boosted.

It also appealed the general public to stay at home and follow government advisories in letter and spirit in the betterment of society.