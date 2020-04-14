Designate all hospitals as COVID-19 hospitals in north, south Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has demanded to convert all hospitals in north and south Kashmir as COVID-19 hospitals in view a spike in the number of cases in the valley.

A statement issued by the DAK also appealed the administration to designate hotels in districts as hostel facility for medical staff with all facilities saying it was risky for medical staff to go home.

It appealed the government to provide transport facility to ferry medical staff to various hospitals across Kashmir.

The statement quoted President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik saying that around 85% of Covid-19 positive cases didn’t have severe illness and can be managed at rural health care setup.

“It is quite apparent that the spectrum of illness does not demand that all cases to be rushed into COVID-19 hospitals designated at Srinagar and this is invariably going to overburden central health infrastructure,” he said.

Dr Naik said combating Covid-19 pandemic demands “decentralization of health services as well as up-gradation of tertiary care simultaneously”.

He also called for massive outreach efforts to avert a disaster.

Besides, pandemic solutions are required for the entire population, not only for hospitals, he said adding that such an approach would limit the burden on central hospitals thereby decreasing workload on health care workers, and minimizing consumption of protective equipment.

The DAK has also emphasised protection of medical personnel on priority with no compromise made on protocols.

“There should be uninterrupted distribution and supply of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline health workers,” it said.

The doctor’s body appealed to the government to focus on measures to prevent further infection of the disease.

Stating that medical and paramedical staff were stopped at several places, DAK urged for hassle-free movement of vehicles of doctors and paramedics.

“We on’t need insurance cover but basic equipment to fight Covid-19,” it said and appealed people to stay home, stay safe and break the chain.