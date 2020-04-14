COVID-19 helpline for grievance redressal in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The government today established a dedicated helpline/helpdesk which will look after all the issues, grievances, complaints and other matters related to COVID 19 particularly in the Kashmir.

The facility was set up on the directions of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, in his office which will address all the COVID-19 related matters on priority.

Two officers, Syed Farooq Ahmad (7006776586) and Anil Gupta (9797776541), have been detailed for the helpline/helpdesk which can be reached at 0191-2549353 or covidcarekashmir@gmail.com

The helpline/helpdesk can also be approached for redressal of administrative, collaborative and coordination matters by all the concerned.

