3 reported negative in Shopian 

Shopian: Three persons among 14 tested positive of COVID-19 were have been detected negative. However, they continue to be admitted at district hospital Pulwama, a senior doctor said.

Chief medical officer Shopian, Dr Ramesh said one more test will be conducted in coming days and after that the authorities will decide about about discharging them as per protocol.

All the three had travel history and two among them participated in a religious gathering in India.

Deputy commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin tweeted that there were no postive case since three days. and thanked people for following the lockdown.