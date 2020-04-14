3 more COVID-19 patients recover in Bandipora

Srinagar: Three more COVID-19 patients have recovered in north Kashmir’s Bandipora taking the total recoveries in the district to eight.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza tweeted this evening that the recovered patients had been discharged from the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Mirza had informed about 3 patients recovering from COVID-19.

The DC Bandipora urged people to take necessary precautions and maintain hand hygiene and social distance to prevent virus transmission.

He also asked people to enforce the ongoing lockdown to break the chain of disease transmission.

