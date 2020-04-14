12 Delhi residents among 25 new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Srinagar district reported no fresh Covid-19 case for the third consecutive day on Monday but 12 persons from north Kashmir and 12 non-locals were among 25 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Monday. The total number of positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 270, including four deaths and 16 recoveries.

“25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in J&K. All from Kashmir. Total now at 270,” tweeted government spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

As per health officials, the fresh cases detected in the valley today include 12 persons from Delhi who were part of a religious congregation in Kashmir.

After the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Delhi residents who probably belong to a Tableeghi group were stranded in Kashmir along with their colleagues.

Dr M Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer for Coronavirus at GMC Srinagar, said that 13 persons tested positive for coronavirus at CD Hospital during the last 24 hours out of 142 Covid-19 suspects tested.

“One of them is a resident of Kulgam district while the remaining 12 are non-locals and belong to Delhi. They were part of a religious group in Kashmir and got stranded here due to coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

According to the Nodal Officer, the non-locals were undergoing quarantine at EDI Pampore since the day officials traced them in Srinagar.

“They have tested positive today at Chest Diseases Hospital after their samples were received from CMO Srinagar some days ago,” he said.

Medical Superintendant of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan, told Kashmir Reader that out of 202 samples tested at the hospital, 12 tested positive for novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

“Like yesterday, most of the samples tested today had been received from health institutions located in Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Budgam including GMC Baramulla, district hospitals of Kupwara, Ganderbal and Budgam,” he said.

Sixty-seven samples were collected at SKIMS also from suspected Covid-19 patients of which nine patients from Bandipora tested positive for the new virus, Dr Jan said.

Other three coronavirus positive cases belong to Sopore, Nurpura and Tangmarg villages of Baramulla, he said.

According to Dr Jan, no sample from Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal tested positive for the deadly virus today.

Dr Jan said no new patient had travel history to anywhere and all of them had come into contact with previously positive coronavirus cases.