Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 cases have been detected in the Union territory of Ladakh taking the total tally of cases to 17.

The cases comprise one each from Sabu in Leh and Shakar-Chiktan in Kargil, Commissioner Secretary Health, Rigzin Samphel tweeted this evening adding that there were 5 active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh as of on date.

