Three commit suicide in Doda

Bhadarwah/Jammu:Three people, including a woman, allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Rafiq (35), a resident of Sekwan village, jumped into the Chenab river from Ganpat bridge on Monday afternoon and drowned, a police official said.

Efforts are on to recover his body, he said, adding that preliminary investigation suggested that he was upset over some family issue.

Neelma Devi (40) allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house at Barana village on Sunday, the official said.

He said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the motive behind her taking such an extreme step.

In a similar incident, the official said Khalid Hussain (23) was found hanging from a tree in the forest area near his house at Thathri village on Sunday.

Preliminary probe revealed that he had allegedly committed suicide over some issue with his family, the official said.