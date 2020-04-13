Retired army man shot at in Kulgam succumbs

Srinagar: A retired army soldier from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district who was shot at by suspected militants on Sunday evening has succumbed in Srinagar, police said.

The retired soldier, who has been identified as one Abdul Hameed Mandoo had been grievously injured by the gunshots after which he was removed to a health facility in nearby Anantnag district.

A police official told Kashmir Reader that soldier breathed his last last night at Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar where he was shifted for specialised treatment.

