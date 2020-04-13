Release of prisoners: HC seeks report from govt

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has called for a report from the government with regard to release of prisoners in accordance with directions of a High Powered Committee.

The direction was passed after a report dated 8th April was filed by VK Singh, Director General (Prisons), informing the court that the High Powered Committee appointed pursuant to the directions of Supreme Court of India had directed all Jail Superintendents to take action in terms of its recommendations.

The report mentioned that such directions have been issued to District and Sessions Judges, Districts Magistrates, SSPs as well.

It was further submitted that on 7th April, 22 persons detained under PSA, 32 undertrials, 9 undertrials under Sections 107, 109, and 151 CrPC, had been released.

“Additionally, sanction for parole has been granted to 19 prisoners and two prisoners have been released on parole,” the report mentioned.

The DG Prisons also placed before the court details of the detenues from Jammu and Kashmir who are lodged in six jails in Uttar Pradesh and two jails in Haryana.

It was stated that reports obtained from DGs (Prisons) of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana regarding steps taken for ensuring the health of the detenues and their protection from COVID-10 infection has been enclosed.

The reports mentioned that the health of the prisoners was being monitored on daily basis.

Earlier, Advocate Salih Pirzada had submitted before court that the High powered Committee had overlooked the aspect of releasing prisoners held under PSA.